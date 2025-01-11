Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.
Each of these venues has a rating of four or more stars out of five according to Google.
In no particular order, these are the 15 highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews
1. Holland Hall- Lafford Lane, Up Holland.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 455 reviews Photo: MA
2. Ashfield House- Wigan Road, Standish
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 355 reviews Photo: MA
3. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club- Moss Lane, Wrightington
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1227 reviews Photo: submit
4. St Peter's Pavillion- Hurst Street, Hindley
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 436 reviews Photo: MA
