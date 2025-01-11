Wedding venues near me: These are the highest rated venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
As we start a new year loved-up couples will be looking for their perfect wedding venue, whether that be for the ceremony, wedding breakfast or both.

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

Each of these venues has a rating of four or more stars out of five according to Google.

In no particular order, these are the 15 highest rated wedding venues in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 455 reviews

1. Holland Hall- Lafford Lane, Up Holland.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 455 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 355 reviews

2. Ashfield House- Wigan Road, Standish

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 355 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1227 reviews

3. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club- Moss Lane, Wrightington

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1227 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 436 reviews

4. St Peter's Pavillion- Hurst Street, Hindley

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 436 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice