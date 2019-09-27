Weight loss has left Wigan mum feeling great

Mum Emma McEwan says she got her “life and confidence back” after a successful weight loss programme.

The Abram 28-year-old tried endless diets of pills and milkshakes to little avail as she decided she needed a lifestyle change and not a quick fix.

Emma before and after losing weight

She said: “I tried lots of things but found I was still picking at food because I was still hungry.

“I spent lots of money and in two months had only lost a small amount, I felt so unhappy.”

Emma suffered from low confidence and anxiety and avoided nights out.

She said: “I hated the way I looked.”

The final straw came when Emma struggled with her little girl, feeling out of breath when walking with her in the pram.

Emma found out about a Wigan Council scheme called Lose Weight Feel Great, where she got 12 weeks funded Slimming World and exercise at St Mary’s Church in Lower Ince.

She said: “I love all the ideas you get from the group for tasty easy meals. My husband enjoys the food too.”

Emma, who now has a love for exercise, said: “The scheme was just perfect, as I struggled to fit exercise in having a young baby, however with the baby gym classes run by Wigan Council. I could take her with me.

“I am really proud of myself, I am at home a lot, running my own business making hand made gifts and no longer pick at unhealthy food, I prep meals for the whole family.

“I’ve not only lost the weight and got back in my size 8 jeans, it’s helped me find myself again. I feel like I can be a better mum and I’ve got my confidence back. “

Lose Weight Feel Great is a scheme for those over 18 that either live, work or have their GP registered in the Wigan borough and have a BMI of 25 or over (there is also a maxium BMI).

More information can be found by contacting the team on 01942 496496.