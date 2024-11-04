Weird lights in the Wigan skies prompt UFO theories
Conflicting theories have been offered after Wigan residents spotted strange lights in the skies
The permament blue beam was sighted over town last Saturday evening
Sources say the object stayed stationary in the sky for 20 minutes and then it vanished.
Wigan Today readers ventured that it might have been an emission from a space craft of some kind; another more mundane theory being that a laser could have been responsible.
One person said: “I couldn’t believe it when I seen it, it was very strange.
"I definitely think it was a UFO.”