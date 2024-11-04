Conflicting theories have been offered after Wigan residents spotted strange lights in the skies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The permament blue beam was sighted over town last Saturday evening

Sources say the object stayed stationary in the sky for 20 minutes and then it vanished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mysterious object

Wigan Today readers ventured that it might have been an emission from a space craft of some kind; another more mundane theory being that a laser could have been responsible.

One person said: “I couldn’t believe it when I seen it, it was very strange.

"I definitely think it was a UFO.”