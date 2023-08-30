News you can trust since 1853
WHAT'S ON: Wigan Little Theatre production - Spirit Level

A clever comedy encompassing two worlds is the latest offering from Wigan Little Theatre. Spirit Levels sees amous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie drown in a boating accident…Jack is refused entry into heaven because he is a card-carrying atheist, so he and Susie return to the country cottage where they had lived. It’s a dull life and their only pleasure is to haunt the estate agent and frighten away any would-be tenants. Things change, however, when Susie persuades Jack to allow a young couple to move into their cottage, and Simon, an inspiring writer, and his wife Felicity settle in. All is well until the mother-in-law from hell arrives…
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Spirit Level is being staged from Wednesday August 30 to Saturday September 9.

Tickets are avalible online at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or by calling the 24-hour telephone booking service on 0333 6663366.

