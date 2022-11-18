Jack Johnson has been invited by England Rugby League to present the official match ball for the game against France at Manchester Central.

The youngster has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inspired his parents – former Wigan Warriors star Andy Johnson and wife Alex – to set up charity Joining Jack.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Jack will represent Team JJ and our partner charity Duchenne UK presenting the match ball to officials ahead of kick-off. And he will be joined by his younger brother James, cousin Ellis, and friends Bobby and Isaac, who will act as ball boys for the game.

"Jack cannot wait for the match, having attended the wheelchair rugby league grand final last year. He said: ‘It’s so fast and dead aggressive and I love the big hits!’

“We were thrilled last week to receive this picture of the England team doing the JJ salute and we cannot wait to cheer the team on again.”

The rugby league community has really got behind Joining Jack since it was set up 10 years ago, with players often seen doing the “Joining Jack salute” and taking part in fund-raising events, including the Dubai Sevens tournament and the Wigan Bike Ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Johnson, the schoolboy who inspired his parents to set up charity Joining Jack, will present the official match ball for the wheelchair rugby league world cup final