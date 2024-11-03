A new wheelchair-accessible boat named in tribute to a former Olympic swimmer and much-loved Wigan headteacher will help people with disabilities enjoy thrilling adventures in the Lake District.

Adapted powerboat Wheely Smart is the latest arrival at Low Bank Ground – the Coniston activity centre where generations of borough residents have discovered a passion for the great outdoors.

It is named in honour of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School headteacher Helen Smart, who passed away last year.

Helen’s family and friends were joined at an official launch and naming ceremony by some of her former school colleagues as well as Inclusion Champions from Wigan-based Happy Smiles CIC, who were able to enjoy the vessel’s maiden voyage on Coniston Water.

Craig Smart and family with Cllr Chris Ready and Inclusion Champions from Happy Smiles CIC onboard Wheely Smart

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our new Wheelyboat is absolutely fantastic and will open up a world of adventure for people with disabilities and mobility issues here at Low Bank Ground.

“Our Be Well Outdoors brand recognises the positive impact of outdoor adventure and connecting with nature on our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, and we’re committed to breaking down barriers so as many people as possible can feel these benefits.

“Wheely Smart will also be a lasting legacy for Helen Smart, who was such a big part of our community and is so sorely missed by all those who knew her.

Helen and Craig Smart together at Low Bank Ground

“Helen was a huge advocate for Low Bank Ground and was so passionate about providing opportunities and experiences for young people as part of their education and development, so this really is a fitting tribute.”

Helen, who competed for Team GB at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, was just 42 when she passed away suddenly in August 2023, leaving behind husband Craig and their two children; Heidi, 6, and Stanley, 4.

The suggestion to name the Wheelyboat in her memory was submitted by Worsley Mesnes Community Primary as part of a competition open to schools across the borough, with the final name decided by Helen’s family and the staff at Low Bank Ground who knew her well.

Husband Craig Smart said: “I can’t tell you how special Low Bank Ground was to Helen. She loved coming here as a teacher, as a headteacher, and she loved coming with family – celebrating her 40th birthday here. It’s an amazing place.

Craig Smart with children Stanley, age 4, and Heidi, age 6

“She was all for outdoor learning and she always used to tell me how pupils would come back from trips here completely different children; how they had come out of their shells and how their confidence levels had been lifted.

“Helen was also very much about making things inclusive and supporting children with additional needs, so to have this boat named in her honour means a lot.”

The Coulam V20 Wheelyboat is the first ever wheelchair accessible powerboat launched on Coniston Water.

With a watertight hydraulic bow door and a spacious and level cockpit, it will enable individuals with mobility issues or any type of physical or cognitive disability to take part in a range of water-based activities – from powerboating to pleasure trips, angling and nature watching.

Victoria Davies, Inclusion Champion at Happy Smiles CIC, said: “It’s wonderful that it’s so accessible. The best thing for me is being included, because there are so many things that are inaccessible to wheelchair users.”

The Wheelyboat has been part-funded by charitable donors including the Adrian Swire Charitable Trust, Bruce Wake Charitable Trust, Bryan Lancaster Trust, Dobies Charitable Trust, Geoff & Fiona Squire Foundation, Lakeland Disability Support, The Proven Family Trust, The Rawdon Smith Trust and The WA Handley Charitable Trust.

As well as being used for school residentials, corporate and team-building trips, and private parties, Wheely Smart will also be available to local community groups up in the Lakes – all under the supervision of fully-trained and experienced instructors.

Low Bank Ground attracts more than 2,000 visitors each year – including pupils from more than 40 schools. It is fully accessible with step-free access, specialist rooms, and changing and wet room facilities. You can find out more about booking a trip to Low Bank Ground at www.bewelloutdoors.co.uk.