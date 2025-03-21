A dad of six inspired his grieving wife and friends to pull on their trainers and take part in Run Wigan Festival just weeks after he died.

Leanne Bagshaw was among a group of six who completed the 5k race on Sunday in memory of her husband Jay Bagshaw.

And more than £5,000 has been raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which treated the 52-year-old as he battled cancer.

It was a fitting tribute, as Leanne describes Jay as a “fitness fanatic”. They met when he became her personal trainer and they ran together as she trained for a triathlon.

Jay Bagshaw, with daughter Serenity and wife Leanne

Leanne, 41, said she pictured Jay running backwards in front of her, as he did when he was helping her during that training.

Jay worked as head of national sales for lighting firm Searchlight Electric and had five children from a previous relationship, as well as six-year-old daughter Serenity with Leanne.

The couple moved from Manchester city centre to Hindley in 2022 when Jay found their “forever home”.

But tragedy struck in November 2023, when Jay went to Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department with sinusitis and found out he actually had a high grade tumour.

Leanne Bagshaw, front, and friends at Run Wigan Festival who raised thousands of pounds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, but Jay took it in his stride.

Leanne said: “He was just typical Jay. He was trying to see the positive in everything and was determined there was something we could do. At one point, he stopped eating all sugar and said he would starve it. He tried to remain positive and said there were people who had it worse than him.”

He had brain surgery at Salford Royal Hospital the following month – the day after Leanne’s 40th birthday – and the surgeon was able to remove most of the tumour.

Jay Bagshaw at his wedding to Leanne with four of his children

After weeks of agonising appointments, Jay was told he had stage four glioblastoma – a fast-growing type of brain tumour.

He made a good recovery from the brain surgery and had six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy at The Christie.

But he had a pulmonary embolism in February last year, followed by an unexpected seizure on March 17, from which his loved ones were told he would not recover. However, 48 hours later, Jay did wake up.

It was then that Jay and Leanne decided to get married, with their friends pulling together to organise the wedding in days with Pure Elegance Weddings and Events.

Jay and Leanne Bagshaw, with their daughter Serenity, on a cruise in June 2023

They secured an emergency wedding licence and tied the knot at Summat to Ate in Hindley on March 28.

He went home under the care of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, was allocated a hospice nurse and received holistic therapies and counselling via the hospice.

Leanne said: “They came round and did counselling sessions and dropped in to help with certain things. As he got more ill, they sent out the district nurse. We had reflexology too.”

Throughout his illness, Jay was keen to spend time with his loved ones and they went on many trips together.

Leanne said: “He was on a crusade to make as many memories as he could. We did all sorts. We went to Bluestone in south Wales, we went for weekends in Lytham St Annes, all sorts. We went out for lots of nice meals. We tried to get away as many times as we could.”

Jay was receiving palliative treatment, but a further tumour was discovered on his brain stem in October.

He then broke his arm in a fall in December and it was discovered that the tumours had progressed.

He went home on December 22, where he was supported by the hospice, and he enjoyed Christmas dinner with his family,

But after that his condition deteriorated and sadly he died on February 2.

Leanne said: “It was a really difficult 14 months. I think we all got carried along with the Jay way. He didn’t want any of us to sit and wallow in it, he wanted us to make memories and enjoy every minute we could. We put on a brave face for him.”

Fund-raising for the hospice started while Jay was ill and the appeal currently stands at £5,480 following the Run Wigan Festival.

Leanne said: “It’s been absolutely outstanding, the amount of sponsorship we have got. I can’t believe the support we have had and the lovely messages, it’s been beautiful.”

It was certainly a morning to remember for Leanne and the friends and neighbours who joined her at Mesnes Park for the race, which is organised by charity Joining Jack and starts with its well-known “JJ salute”.

"It was really nice. The sun was out and everyone was there cheering us on. Our little girl wanted to run, but couldn’t, so she was standing clapping for us. It was a really enjoyable and emotional day,” she said.

"Our friends used to call him ‘Jay Jay’ so it was emotional when they asked us to do the JJ salute at the beginning. One of my friends starting crying.

"Jay would have loved it. He would have been there cheering us all on and shouting at us to keep going.”

She praised everyone who had given their support since her family’s move to Wigan.

She said: “We moved to Wigan in April 2022 and absolutely love it. The local community has been great. Wigan A&E were fantastic every time we went in there. The hospice have been amazing and Marie Curie too.

"Wigan has been really good for us.”

Donations to the hospice in memory of Jay can be made at www.justgiving.com/team/jogforjaybo.