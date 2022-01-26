Wigan 100-year-old donates birthday cash to the hospice
Wigan centenarian Ellen Brown, known locally as Nellie, celebrated her reaching three figures with a visit from the borough's Mayor, Coun Yvonne Klieve.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:30 pm
And in a spirit of great generosity, the Aspull 100-year-old donated more than £500 gifted from birthday money to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
The visit was organised and also attended by local councillor Ron Conway.
Among other presents for Nellie were flowers and a special three-part cake spelling out 100.
And of course Her Majesty The Queen sent her a congratulatory telegram.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.