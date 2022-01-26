Wigan 100-year-old donates birthday cash to the hospice

Nellie with Coun Klieve

And in a spirit of great generosity, the Aspull 100-year-old donated more than £500 gifted from birthday money to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The visit was organised and also attended by local councillor Ron Conway.

Among other presents for Nellie were flowers and a special three-part cake spelling out 100.

And of course Her Majesty The Queen sent her a congratulatory telegram.