Wigan 100-year-old donates birthday cash to the hospice

Wigan centenarian Ellen Brown, known locally as Nellie, celebrated her reaching three figures with a visit from the borough's Mayor, Coun Yvonne Klieve.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:30 pm
Nellie with Coun Klieve

And in a spirit of great generosity, the Aspull 100-year-old donated more than £500 gifted from birthday money to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The visit was organised and also attended by local councillor Ron Conway.

Among other presents for Nellie were flowers and a special three-part cake spelling out 100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And of course Her Majesty The Queen sent her a congratulatory telegram.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

WiganYvonne Klieve