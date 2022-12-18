Elsie Campbell has lived through countless points in history, including two world wars and the recent Covid-19 pandemic. She is on her 25th prime minister, talking pictures in the cinema were still eight years away and more recently she well remembers watching the Queen’s coronation on a neighbour’s television in June of 1953.

Married to Frank, the couple shared three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with her final job being at BI Cable Works in Prescot, Merseyside.

Elsie said: “I’ve seen so much in my 102 years and I have felt so much happier since moving to Wigan to be near my family. I love it when my carers visit as they make me laugh.

Elsie celebrated her 102nd birthday and received a greetings card from the King

"What I love even more though is my crunchy nut cereal which sets me up for the day!”

The centenarian has the support of a large family and receives care from local home care company Home Instead Wigan which means she hasn’t needed to go into a care home.

One of the highlights of her latest of many birthday celebrations was to receive a birthday card from the new King which she added to the collection alongside those that she received from the late Queen Elizabeth.

The secret to a long and happy life is plenty of water and a good sense of humour, not to mention a great deal of stoicism, according to Elsie – and who is going to argue?

Danielle Roberts, head of operational excellence at Home Instead, said: “Elsie has a great relationship with the care professionals, she has a great sense of humour and we are honoured to help her celebrate another momentous birthday.

"People like Elsie appreciate being at home and in a familiar environment, and we’re delighted to make that a reality with the quality home care we provide.”