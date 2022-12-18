Wigan 102-year-old who still live in her own home shares secrets of a long life
A Wigan great-grandmother has shared what she believes has allowed her to live such a long life – and still be living in her own home at the age of 102.
Elsie Campbell has lived through countless points in history, including two world wars and the recent Covid-19 pandemic. She is on her 25th prime minister, talking pictures in the cinema were still eight years away and more recently she well remembers watching the Queen’s coronation on a neighbour’s television in June of 1953.
Married to Frank, the couple shared three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with her final job being at BI Cable Works in Prescot, Merseyside.
Elsie said: “I’ve seen so much in my 102 years and I have felt so much happier since moving to Wigan to be near my family. I love it when my carers visit as they make me laugh.
"What I love even more though is my crunchy nut cereal which sets me up for the day!”
The centenarian has the support of a large family and receives care from local home care company Home Instead Wigan which means she hasn’t needed to go into a care home.
One of the highlights of her latest of many birthday celebrations was to receive a birthday card from the new King which she added to the collection alongside those that she received from the late Queen Elizabeth.
The secret to a long and happy life is plenty of water and a good sense of humour, not to mention a great deal of stoicism, according to Elsie – and who is going to argue?
Danielle Roberts, head of operational excellence at Home Instead, said: “Elsie has a great relationship with the care professionals, she has a great sense of humour and we are honoured to help her celebrate another momentous birthday.
"People like Elsie appreciate being at home and in a familiar environment, and we’re delighted to make that a reality with the quality home care we provide.”
Home Instead provides tailored support, typically comprising of companionship, meal preparation, shopping and errands for older people in the comfort of their own homes.