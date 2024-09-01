Wigan 10k: 34 pictures from this year's charity spectacular
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Sep 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 17:27 BST
Thousands of runners took to the streets and plenty more cheered them on at the 12th annual Wigan 10k.
The weather stayed fine for the huge event that began and ended in Mesnes Park and raised a huge amount of money for Joining Jack, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy charity, along with other causes close to individual participants’ hearts.
The main race, which began and ended in Mesnes Park, was followed by the popular family mile. All who completed both courses were presented with medals.
