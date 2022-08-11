Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition work planned in Wigan town centre for the Galleries25 project is expected to affect the usual start and finish area on Market Street.

So organisers from charity Joining Jack have decided to move the start and finish lines for the Wigan 10k and family mile to nearby Mesnes Park.

The Wigan 10k usually starts on Market Street

Runners tackling the 10k usually pass through the park on their way back to the town centre, but small changes are being made to the route so it can start and finish there instead.

The event headquarters, entertainment, food and drink will also move from the town centre to the bandstand area in the park.

There is still time to sign up for this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, September 11.

Last year saw the 20,000th runner crossing the finish line since the race started and this year’s 10k is expected to be extra special as it marks the 10th anniversary.

Organisers have already announced that all 10k participants will receive a finishers’ T-shirt for the first time, as well as a medal.

There are also prizes up for grabs for the first, second and third men and women to finish the race, along with the first men and women in each age category, and cash for course records.

More than 700 people have registered so far and will run or walk the route, with spectators expected to line the course to cheer them on.

It will be followed by a family mile so children can earn their own medal.