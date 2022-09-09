Wigan 10k will take place this weekend but borough's parkruns are cancelled

Organisers have announced a minute’s silence will be held to honour Her Majesty before the 10th annual Wigan 10k begins at Mesnes Park on Sunday morning.

A spokesman said: “Joining Jack and Wigan Council can confirm that the Wigan 10k and Family Mile will go ahead on Sunday.

The Wigan 10k will be held on Sunday as planned

"A minute’s silence will be observed before the start of the event in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We feel that the fund-raising that the event generates, not only for Joining Jack but for lots of other local and national charities, and the goodwill and well-being in the town and among its residents, is the highest mark of respect that we can pay to this country’s longest serving monarch.

"We feel a huge responsibility to ensure that all fund-raising from this weekend’s event is delivered to all charity partners and, at the same time, the utmost regard is paid to the Queen, King Charles III and the Royal Family on the day.”

However, organisers of both Haigh Woodland parkrun and Pennington Flash parkrun have announced their events will not take place on Saturday.

It comes despite parkrun UK deciding it would not tell event teams that they had to cancel.

A spokesman for Haigh Woodland parkrun said: “We have been in communication with Haigh Woodland Park and a joint decision has been made by them and the Haigh Woodland parkrun team that this Saturday’s parkrun will be cancelled. This is out of respect for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Please keep an eye on Haigh Woodland Park page for their updates on events hosted by them.

“Other parkruns in the area are still taking place this decision is solely for Haigh Woodland.”

A spokesman for Pennington Flash parkrun said: “Due to the passing of the Queen Wigan Council has instructed all sites to not hold/host any events this weekend. Unfortunately, this means that we are cancelling our parkrun event for tomorrow Sat 10th Sept.”