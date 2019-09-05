Wigan ambulance station is levelled in a single morning

It was never an architectural wonder, but motorists might be doing a double-take today after the sudden flattening of Wigan’s old ambulance station.



After a “soft strip” to remove remaining internal fixtures and fittings which was barely noticeable to onlookers over several days, a formidable piece of plant with huge metal pincers took only a morning to raze the brick and metal work.

The demolition vehicle reduces the former 999 base to rubble

Its “teeth” tore into and uprooted girders without a second thought at the Pottery Road site. Work now moves on to removing all the rubble.

The building was home to ambulance service staff from 1961, but became vacant when they moved into a state-of-the art new station with firefighters on nearby Robin Park Road.

It was bought by Wigan Council and looks set to be included in the regeneration of the Wigan Pier Quarter. Planning permission for the demolition was granted in 2017.