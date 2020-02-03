Wigan and Leigh College hails stars of apprenticeship week

National Apprenticeship Week launches today and Wigan and Leigh College is hailing the achievements of those on these popular training schemes.

This year marks the 13th week-long national celebration that showcase apprentices in colleges and the staff and local businesses that support them.

Chelsey Jackson is an accountancy apprentice

As the largest college provider of apprenticeships in Greater Manchester, Wigan and Leigh College works with more than 1,500 employers and more than 2,000 apprentices in a range of sectors, from health and social care to hospitality and catering, bricklaying to electrical engineering and many more.

The institution will be celebrating their own apprentices as well as the many that employers, both local and national, chose to be trained there across its social media platforms throughout the week.

Level 2 AAT (accountancy) apprentice Chelsey Jackson is planning to become an accountant after training at the college while working as an apprentice at ISM Construction in Ashton.

She believes that learning and working is the best way for her to progress her career opportunities.

“The course and the apprenticeship is going really well and my tutors are very supportive. What I learn at college helps me in the workplace.

“I decided to do an apprenticeship as some of my friends had done them and recommended it. I wanted to get a qualification and work at the same time,” she said.

She learns her craft hands-on doing bookkeeping, accounts and administration work and plans to progress to Level 3 AAT next year before moving onto higher education qualifications at the University Centre Wigan and Leigh College.

The Government has placed apprenticeships at the heart of the skills system in the UK, making sure that apprentices develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours they need to thrive in their chosen career.

In turn, the college employs a number of apprentices across many departments including finance, human resources and catering. They account for 3.6 per cent of its workforce, which is higher than the 2.3 per cent national benchmark for public sector employers.

Vice-principal for corporate services, Louise Brown, said: “We value the contribution our apprentices make to the college and support their progression.

“It’s great to see them develop their talent and become integral to the departments they work in.”

Aspiring engineering student Adam Lever completed his BTEC Level 3 mechanical engineering course with the highest Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* grades and decided to apply for a degree apprenticeship.

Subsequently, he was selected as International Nuclear Services’ first ever degree apprentice and is thriving in his role while studying HND mechanical engineering at Wigan’s university centre.

Principal design engineer at INS, Ian Grainey said: “Adam repeatedly demonstrated his drive, his team-working skills and his commitment to engineering.

“Taking on an apprentice gives the student the opportunity to learn from experienced engineers, but it also brings a fresh new mind to the team.”