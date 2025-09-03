Wigan and Leigh Hospice has received a bumper windfall after a fund-raising event at Haigh Woodland Park.

A cheque was handed over for more than £27,000 raised at a golf day which transitioned into an evening of entertainment and auctions.

There were more than 700 guests at the fund-raiser, which was organised by Tim Hilton, of JJH Building Contractors Ltd, and Mike Sharkey, of Greenmount Projects, as part of Team Wigan and Leigh.

The evening was supported by Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, alongside sports teams including Wigan Warriors, Wigan Athletic and Leigh Leopards.

Coun Molyneux said: "A heartfelt thank you to Tim Hilton and Mike Sharkey for their vision and dedication in making this event happen. Their commitment to supporting Wigan and Leigh Hospice is a shining example of community leadership at its best."

Jo Carby, the hospice’s chief executive, said: "It was a joy to be part of such a special evening. The strength of support we receive from this community never ceases to amaze me, and Team Wigan and Leigh represents everything that makes our borough so special."

Tim said: "A huge thank you to all the staff at Haigh Woodland Park for their support throughout the day, and a special mention to Olivia and Terry from JJH, as well as Coun Chris Ready, for their dedication and hard work in making the event such a success."

Mike said: "Oh what a night! A massive thank you to all my staff and to Lindsey at Haigh. Working together really does make things happen, and this event proved just how powerful community collaboration can be."