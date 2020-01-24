Wigan and Leigh hospice seek new volunteers

A former deputy headteacher has made a rallying call for people to join her as volunteer receptionists at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The Hindley-based charity needs helpers to cover shifts on its two reception desks.

Linda Owens, former deputy headteacher at Atherton St Philip’s CE Primary School, has been volunteering as a receptionist at the hospice since 2011.

She decided to start helping after her father was cared for at St Catherine’s Hospice in Preston.

Initially, Linda, from Ashton, volunteered on the inpatient unit but it was suggested that she would enjoy being on reception.

She said: “What I enjoy is that I feel like I’m being helpful and I feel appreciated. I like the interaction with other people who work or volunteer here and I’ve made new friendships over the years which will be long-lasting friendships with people from different backgrounds.

“Volunteering here has also been a stepping stone for people I’ve known – they’ve volunteered and it’s helped them to find work afterwards because they’ve learnt new skills and grown in

confidence.”

Tasks for volunteer receptionists include answering phone calls, arranging collections of donated furniture, operating the till, making hot drinks and welcoming people to the hospice.

Linda said: “The roles on each reception desk are quite different.

“The main reception is a hive of activity from when you first arrive to when you leave so it would suit someone who likes being busy and lots of variety.

“Woodview Centre reception isn’t as busy so it gives you more of an opportunity to talk to patients and their carers who come in for appointments.”

Volunteer receptionists are needed to fill shifts on Monday morning and afternoon, Wednesday morning and Sunday

morning.

The hospice is also looking to recruit volunteers to take up other roles, including administration assistant, in the charity’s shops, as a driver or driver’s mate and in online sales.

More details on the roles and how to apply are available could be found at www.wlh.org.uk.

Interested applicants can also phone 01942 525566 for further information.