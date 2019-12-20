Wigan and Leigh residents proud of toy appeal

A group of residents in Wigan and Leigh will help to put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas, after donating toys to a local appeal.

They did this while taking part in the Roots To Wellbeing programme run by Groundwork, which helps unemployed people to get into jobs and training.

Roots To Wellbeing is a free 10 week personal development programme which includes activities, learning and team building exercises. It helps you to build your confidence, develop your CV and improve your future prospects.

As part of the most recent programme, participants developed their own community project to make and sell Christmas pots and decorations. They were supported by a small start-up loan from Groundwork, which they have since repaid and were also given use of the Made In Wigan Shop for a day.

They managed to make a profit of over £170 and used this money to buy and donate toys to the Wish FM Toy Appeal 2019. Breakfast show presenter

Chris Milow called in to the Groundwork office to collect the toys and thank the teams for their fantastic effort.

Groundwork Development Officer Laura Harper said: “The team has done a fantastic job and did all the work themselves, from coming up with the original idea, to making and selling the pots.

“It’s an amazing gesture to help other people at Christmas and we are so proud of what they’ve have achieved.”

The next Roots To Wellbeing programme starts in January 2020. If you’re aged 19 or over, not currently in employment or full-time education and live in

Wigan or Leigh, the programme could help you take the next step in changing your life for the better.

The recent programme has already led to a number of success stories. Some participants who were previously long-term unemployed have started work, others have lost weight, got fitter and started eating healthier, whilst many simply say that they’ve gained confidence and now feel more positive about the future.

To find out more, check out the Roots To Wellbeing webpage, or text the word WELLBEING (FREE of charge) to 80 800 and the Groundwork team will get in touch to talk to you about how the programme could help you.