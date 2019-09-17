Wigan and Leigh youth project cash offers

Youth groups can bid for a share of a £5,000 pot to help turn ideas into reality.

Wigan and Leigh Youth Cabinet members have set up the Youth Inspiration Fund to boost inspirational projects that will help young people. Up to £500 is available for each application with youth representatives deciding how the cash is spent.

Youth cabinet member David Higginbottom, 17, said: “We’re looking for interesting, imaginative ideas that will help other young people in your community. You might want to get a new kit for your sports group, run some training, get some new publicity materials for your youth club or put on a play with a positive message.”

The plan is backed by Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for young people, and Coun Susan Gambles, lead member for youth opportunities. Coun Bullen said: “The fund is important because it is wholly managed by our youth cabinet members and open to application for inspirational projects from young people aged eight to 19.”

Coun Gambles added: “Communities regularly tell us how important it is that we offer activities for teenagers and it is the young people themselves who have the best understanding of what they need.”

The fund is open until January. To apply for up to £500 per group, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/LINC2. The application form is in the Have Your Say section. If you think you might need more than £500 for a project, the latest round of the Deal for Communities Investment Fund is open until February 2020. Bids that will benefit young people and families are encouraged. Go to www.wigan.gov.uk/TheDeal