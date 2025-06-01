A group set up to bring together Wigan women in need of support has folded after just over 12 months.

Wigan Angels Group was launched in April 2024 so women could make friends, support each other and share any mental health struggles.

It was created by Emma Hesketh, Donna Peet and Donna Seddon, who wanted to do something to help others after the deaths of two Wigan women, as well as high suicide rates and mental health issues in the borough.

Members of Wigan Angels Group stop for refreshments during one of their walks last year

The group proved to be popular, with hundreds of women joining a Facebook group, attending meetings held twice a week at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, taking part in walks on Sunday mornings and getting involved in other activities.

But Donna Seddon has now announced in a post on the Facebook group that it is set to close.

She wrote: "I have always had a big heart and wanted to help others, therefore I wanted to help women embrace the person they are, build self-confidence, help with socialising and make sure that they understand that no-one is alone. I have always stated that I am not a mental health professional but I will support anyone and try to help them access pathways to assist with issues beyond my remit.

“I really am a ‘make love, not war’ type of person, there is too much negativity already in the world which is why I always try to encourage everyone to stay positive, I believe that even in darkness there is light .

“Unfortunately, and I say this with a very heavy heart, I am going to fold the group. I know that this will be a great disappointment to most including myself

“Over the past year I have seen many of our group members adapt into strong, confident women and I appreciate each and every one of you and all the support you have given me, please continue to shine.”

She thanked Coun Maureen O’Bern for supporting the group and host venue Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

Her post was met with messages of support and sadness that the group was folding.