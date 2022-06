Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue will welcome people who can adopt birds on Saturday, July 9.

The animal sanctuary takes caged hens that were due to be slaughtered and finds new homes for them as much-loved pets.

Lucky Hens Rescue is looking for new owners for the birds

To find out more about adopting hens and to apply, go to www.luckyhensrescue.com