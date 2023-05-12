Wigan animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for help to find new homes for hens
An animal rescue organisation has issued an urgent appeal for help to save hens due to be slaughtered.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue takes commercial laying hens and finds new homes for them as much-loved pets, rather than letting them be killed.
Its next rescue day will be on Saturday but more homes are still needed for the hens.
A Facebook post urged people with “room in your heart and coop” to come forward to rehome the birds.
