News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Wigan animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for help to find new homes for hens

An animal rescue organisation has issued an urgent appeal for help to save hens due to be slaughtered.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue takes commercial laying hens and finds new homes for them as much-loved pets, rather than letting them be killed.

Read More
Wigan dog attack: Man and woman suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries'
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its next rescue day will be on Saturday but more homes are still needed for the hens.

Most Popular

A Facebook post urged people with “room in your heart and coop” to come forward to rehome the birds.

Find out more about rescuing hens here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New homes are needed for hens to prevent them being slaughteredNew homes are needed for hens to prevent them being slaughtered
New homes are needed for hens to prevent them being slaughtered
Related topics:WiganFacebook