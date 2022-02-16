Wigan artist brings care home corridor to life

Jessica with the new care home mural

Jessica is behind the Oh So Specials which supported the community rail project led by South East Lancashire Community Rail Partnership and last year unveiled her colourful artwork in the station’s subway.

She was touched after a video on social media showed residents of the Lakeside Care Home in Standish enjoying the mural and they later asked her to replicate some of the work at the centre.

Residents were heavily involved in choosing the phrases that meant the most to them such as babbies’ yed, pey wet and grand as owt!

Home Manager Gail Howard said: “The residents loved seeing Jessica’s work a few months ago. For them it provided a great opportunity for them to reminisce and brought them a sense of nostalgia. We were thrilled to get Jessica into the home and the work will certainly brighten up people’s day.”

Jessica said: “Hopefully it will just bring a smile to their faces, working on projects like this is honestly one of the best and most rewarding aspects of my job. If I can design a mural that will really make a difference to someone’s day, then I’ve done a good job.”