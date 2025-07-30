A Wigan artist has announced a new project to inspire people who need it most.

The Spray it Forward project was set up by Snow Graffiti to pay it forward in the best way they know how, by using heart led art to uplift those who need it.

People are able to nominate themselves or someone else to have a free bespoke piece completed by Scott Wilcock.

Scott, who runs Snow Graffiti, made a name for himself creating unusual snow art in windows around the borough during the festive season.

He started his journey in 2018. and the companies ethos is based on supporting mental health awareness and promoting positive steps to encourage people to follow their own dreams and passion at any given opportunity.

Scott said: “The Spray it Forward Project is a new initiative we are developing to share with you all to pay it forward in the best way we know how, by using our heart led ART to inspire and uplift those who need it the most.

“We are so excited to share this with each and everyone of you and can’t wait to be welcomed in your homes, business, schools, hospitals, wherever you may be.

"Lets teach this movement to our next generation. Be Kind. Spray it Forward.”

The first round of applications need to be completed by August 16.

Each month, Scott will announce the different locations he will be in on his podcast.

During each episode Scott and wife Melissa will also be opening up from the heart about their experiences both in business and in life.

Scott added: “Sometimes we meet people who quietly hold communities together, who work hard behind the scenes or are going through life challenges.

"Through colour and creativity, we believe kindness can be seen, felt and preserved in art.

“It is a free gift from ourselves fully funded by ourselves.

"It is bespoke art for if you’re going through a tough time or for someone who gives themselves and doesn’t expect anything back.

"Without anyone doing what they are doing, we wouldn’t be able to do this project that means so much to us.”