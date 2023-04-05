Joe Whitmore visited Lakeside Care Home in Standish, part of Millennium Care group – a care provider with fives homes across Greater Manchester and Lancashire – for the first time after being contacted by its activity co-ordinator.

A professional artist for three years, he has completed around 20 live portraits in his career, the latest being resident Ken Sumner and Joe plans on returning to the home to complete a further two.

Ash Jennings, activity co-ordinator at Lakeside, said: “I saw an article about Joe in Wigan Today and knew I had to get in touch! His paintings are amazing, and I’m so pleased for our residents and it’s great that Joe gets to hone his skills.”

Joe Whitmore (pictured with Ken Sumner and his paiting) will return to the home to paint a further two portraits of residents.

Ken was keen to get his painting done and has an eye for art which was inspired by his late wife, Doreen, who was a keen painter and a former Lakeside resident.

Residents and staff are both excited for Joe’s return so that they can witness the positive impact that art can have.

Joe said: “I enjoyed painting Ken, it’s been amazing! Every time I do these portraits it feeds my passion and excites me to do more and pursue it.

“Ken has been lovely; he’s a very interesting guy and had a lot of things to talk about and share with me. He was a pleasure to paint.”

Ken said: “I was very impressed with my portrait. I think painting is a real skill and I have a lot of appreciation for art.