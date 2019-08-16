Wigan artist's big break Stateside at top New York exhibition

A Wigan artist is preparing to head across the pond to the Big Apple as his work is shown in the USA for the first time.



David Stanley, who is one of the directors at Cross Street Arts in Standish, has had several pieces picked for exhibition by The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn.

David, who is originally from Abram but now lives in Haydock, has had work shown in numerous prestigious galleries across the UK.

This, however, will be the first time his art will have crossed the Atlantic Ocean and he is excited about showcasing his skills in the city that never sleeps and seeing some of New York City’s vibrant cultural scene while he is over there.

David said: “It’s an exciting time for me, I’ve never been to America before. It’s a whole new adventure.

“I am getting a bit nervous about it, though.

“There are some major art galleries I want to see there, such as Moma and the Guggenheim.

“I’m just looking forward to it with great anticipation.”

David beat an enormous list of artists from across the world in the hotly-contested application process to show his work at the Brooklyn Expo Centre.

Organised by Saatchi Art, the event takes place twice a year in an area of the Big Apple known for its creative scene.

David hopes to take four large canvases and a number of smaller pieces to the USA along with several paper works.

David says his works are mainly abstract takes on things which he sees or which cross his mind while enjoying his pastime of angling.

He said: “One of the best descriptions I’ve had of my work is ‘lyrical abstraction’.

“I think that fits it pretty well.

“It’s based on my memories of places I have been fishing, in terms of light and colour.

“I’m not sure how it will go down in America but I will just see what happens.

“It’s one of those opportunities which you never know what could come from it.”

David is no stranger to the upper echelons of the UK art scene having had works shown in a number of prestigious venues in Manchester and London.

His art has been showcased at the Saul Hay Gallery and places on the capital’s cultural circuit including a gallery on Sackville Street in prestigious Mayfair.

The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, New York, takes place between November 7 and 10.