Wigan artist spraying the spirit of Hallowe'en
Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, of Snow Graffiti, has been travelling around the country creating spooky window displays for Hallowe’en.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Scott is a full time airbrush and snow spray artist, creating window art and wall murals both inside and out across the country. He regularly updates his many followers on his social media platforms and also conducts online tutorials to inspire budding artists. The Snow Graffiti artist has already begun spraying Christmas creations for keen customers.
