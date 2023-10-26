News you can trust since 1853
Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti, has been travelling around the country creating spooky window displays for Halloween.

Wigan artist spraying the spirit of Hallowe'en

Wigan-based artist Scott Wilcock, of Snow Graffiti, has been travelling around the country creating spooky window displays for Hallowe’en.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Scott is a full time airbrush and snow spray artist, creating window art and wall murals both inside and out across the country. He regularly updates his many followers on his social media platforms and also conducts online tutorials to inspire budding artists. The Snow Graffiti artist has already begun spraying Christmas creations for keen customers.

Wednesday Addams scene in Bryn.

1. Snow Graffiti

Wednesday Addams scene in Bryn. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Scott Wilcock with one of his window displays.

2. Snow Graffiti

Scott Wilcock with one of his window displays. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A Toy Story Halloween scene in Golborne.

3. SNOW GRAFFITI

A Toy Story Halloween scene in Golborne. Photo: submitted

Scott Wilcock with one of creation on a house in Bryn.

4. Snow Graffiti

Scott Wilcock with one of creation on a house in Bryn. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

