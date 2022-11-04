Wigan artists showcased at shopping centre exhibition
The depth and breadth of the borough’s artistic talent was on show for all to see when a Wigan shopping mall hosted an exhibition.This Duet Exhibition and art fair, held at the Grand Arcade featured work by two art collectives based in Wigan borough: contemporary artists based at Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces, Wigan plus Ashton Art Group. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, was among the guests at the opening.
By Charles Graham
