Wigan artists showcased at shopping centre exhibition

The depth and breadth of the borough’s artistic talent was on show for all to see when a Wigan shopping mall hosted an exhibition.This Duet Exhibition and art fair, held at the Grand Arcade featured work by two art collectives based in Wigan borough: contemporary artists based at Castlefield Gallery New Art Spaces, Wigan plus Ashton Art Group. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, was among the guests at the opening.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago

1. Visitors view the artwork on display at the Duet Art Exhibition at the Grand Arcade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Speeches with Councillor Marie Morgan at the official opening of the Duet Art Exhibition at the Grand Arcade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Artwork on display at the Duet Art Exhibition at the Grand Arcade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Ryan French, Volunteer and Gallery Co-ordinator at the Castlefield Gallery speaks at the opening of the Duet Art Exhibition at the Grand Arcade in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

