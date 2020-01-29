Wigan Athletic calling on fans to back World Cancer Day

Wigan Athletic is calling on supporters to back World Cancer Day and help blow the whistle on the disease.

The club has teamed up with Cancer Research UK for its match against Preston North End on Saturday, February 8.

World Cancer Day is an international movement, uniting people around the world on February 4 to beat cancer.

As the closest home fixture to this date, Latics are calling on supporters of both teams to come together at the DW Stadium and help boost funds for research.

Just like players Michael Jacobs, Kal Naismith and Gavin Massey, fans can play their part by wearing a brightly coloured unity band to show solidarity with other people diagnosed with the disease.

The band is available in three colours – pink, navy and blue - and can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who have overcome cancer or in support of those going through treatment.

By making a donation for a band, Wiganers will be raising money for life-saving research which will help give people more precious time with their loved ones.

Latics fans can pick up a unity band at the club shop, with a suggested donation of £2, or go online at crug.org/worldcancerday.

The club will welcome an army of Cancer Research UK volunteers to the match to collect donations at various points around the DW stadium.

All money collected at the game will be ringfenced to support research in the North West.

The charity is encouraging fans to give generously and help thousands of scientists, doctors and nurses to deliver life-saving work and accelerate progress.

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook said: “To be told that, in Wigan alone, around 1,900 people are diagnosed with cancer every year is quite alarming but equally it shows the importance of the work of Cancer Research UK.

“As a club, we want everyone to show their support on World Cancer Day and help Cancer Research UK to tackle this devastating disease.

“Just by wearing a unity band we can all make a real difference to people with cancer.”

Anna Taylor, Cancer Research UK spokesman for the North West, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Wigan Athletic on World Cancer Day.

“Our research has played a role in developing eight of the world’s top 10 cancer drugs and we’re working every day to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease.

“But we can’t do it alone.

“By making a donation of just £2 for a unity band, people in Wigan will be funding world-class research to help more people survive.

“Together, we will beat cancer.”