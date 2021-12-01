Wigan Athletic Community Trust combatting loneliness with new Christmas appeal

Wigan Athletic Community Trust have been dropping off care packages

With Covid-19 continuing to challenge social interaction, the aim of the new initiative is to make the festive period a joyous occasion for older people at risk of isolation in the community.

Alongside the club’s official charity, the Supports Club will offer help with the delivery of care packages.

Tom Flower, Head of Community at Wigan Athletic, said: “The Christmas season can be, for many, a period of worry and loneliness.

The aim of the trust is to combat loneliness at Christmas

“Through the delivery of the festive care packages and regular contact, we aim to make what may be a challenging time, a much more joyful occasion and any donation from supporters will certainly help us to do this.”

Millions of older people will spend Christmas alone, and according to statistics from Age UK, four in five of those will not seek any help to remedy that.

Every pound raised as part of the appeal will be doubled thanks to the match funding of Crowdfunder and the National Emergencies Trust (NET), meaning a pledge of £5 will see the appeal receive £10.

The money will assist in providing regular phone calls, garden gate visits and the delivery of festive care packages containing a number of items including crafts, a Christmas pudding, letters and cards from local primary school pupils and other festive gifts.

Rosemary Charles was one of many recipients of a Christmas care package last year.

She said: “A huge thanks for the visit and the parcel, I can’t begin to tell you how much it lifted my spirits.

“The support I’ve had during the pandemic has been a lifesaver.

“With the phone calls they always seemed to time it when I felt down because I was shielding but the overall support has made a real difference to me.”

If you would like to refer someone who is over 55 and living alone and would benefit from the services then please contact the Trust by calling 01942 318090 or emailing [email protected]

To make a donation to the Christmas support package appeal, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wactchristmasappeal21