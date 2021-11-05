Pupils from Pemberton St Cuthbert’s attended a Show Racism the Red Card event at the DW Stadium

The midfielder spoke to 60 pupils from Pemberton St Cuthbert’s at the DW Stadium.

He took time to answer questions and shared his thoughts on tackling racism in football, as well as society.

Cousins said: “Education and events like this are where it starts. Kids have social media so they know what’s going on out there.

Jordan Cousins spoke to the pupils virtually

“Racism is in our society already and something we are obviously trying to eradicate but to have these kinds of things in schools can only make it better for the future.

“We are in different times [with Covid-19] and it was probably the first time I have done something like this virtually, but I would have definitely benefited from something like this when I was younger as things like this weren’t really about.

“They asked very good questions and if it puts a smile on their face or helps them make a positive change then we’ve done our job.

“I believe one of the things to do as a footballer is to give back and for me it doesn’t take much effort to do that.”

The event was hosted with the Wigan Athletic Community Trust, with a range of activities taking place, including a tour of the stadium and a workshop on CPR.

For 10-year-old Hannah, the day provided her with a lot of beneficial learning.

She said: “Through Show Racism the Red Card we’ve been learning about discrimination and events where this has happened to all types of people and for me it’s sad that this still exists.

“Hearing from Jordan was very inspiring and was a good experience to talk to someone so important and someone who a lot of people look up

to.”

Latics have built up a strong relationship with Show Racism the Red Card over the past few years with a number of workshops taking place both virtually and at the DW Stadium.

Molly-May Smith, from Show Racism the Red Card, said: “These events are fantastic to get kids together and have them discuss things they may not be able to do at school and for us being there to facilitate the conversation is great.

“When you’re in front of a player who has professional experience who is really in touch with the local community that means a lot to the children.

“It’s paramount to have relationships with clubs and community organisations like Wigan Athletic Community Trust as it’s so valuable to use football to get that message across and something that the children can relate too.”