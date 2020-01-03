Wigan author shares health tips in new book

An IT worker who spent 10 years writing a book hopes it will make a difference to the health of his readers.

Stephen Barnes, 50, has struggled with health and weight issues since being a child.

He said: “My mum and doctors were trying different things and nothing seemed to work. When I was 17, I got to a position where I had to try something different.”

He spent the next four years trying a variety of different things to see how he could lose weight and improve his health.

They included simple habits such as drinking water before a meal and doing regular low impact exercises, as well as creating a tonic to suppress his appetite.

He said: “I was trying different things in isolation to see if there was any improvement.

“Often I would try something and gain a couple of pounds so that was dropped and I found something which lost a little bit and carried on with that.

“If I found something that lost a quarter of a pound a week and added it with other things, it all added up.”

By the time he was 21, Stephen had gone from 18 stones to 11-and-a-half stones and problems he had with asthma had settled.

He maintained the weight loss for a few years,

But when he was having health issues in 2009, a doctor said he needed to lose weight and suggested a gastric band.

Stephen, who lives in Bickershaw, said he was “panicking and shocked”.

“What I said to him was I came up with this idea when I was a kid, let me do that for a couple of months and see how that goes rather than have a gastric band. I lost about one-and-a-half stone in 12 weeks,” he said

He kept losing weight - this time shedding three-and-a-half stone in total - and his consultant suggested that he wrote about what he was doing to improve his health.

Stephen got to work putting his tips onto paper, but did not finish writing until 2019, producing the book around his job in IT.

He got advice from other writers, did plenty of research and enlisted volunteers to act as proof-readers.

He has now self-published two versions of his book - entitled We Can’t Spell Success Without You - which feature the 17 habits he found worked best for him.

Stephen hopes his tips will prove useful for other people struggling with weight or health issues.

He wants readers to try it and see what works for them.

He believes it could particularly help those with diabetes, after both he and other people diagnosed with type-two diabetes who tried his plan found it improved their condition.

Stephen, who has three children, said: “It’s cost a fortune to do it, but if I get 10 emails in the near future saying it’s helped people, that’s the appeal to me.”

We Can’t Spell Success Without You is available to buy online from Amazon.