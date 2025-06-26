A fund-raiser who set himself a challenge of backpacking all the way to Wigan in the Philippines has reached his destination.

Wiganer Chris Woodward left his home in September in a bid to travel across the world to the place which shares a name with his home town.

He wanted to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, after receiving support for his own mental health struggles.

Chris travelled through many countries along the way, beginning in Europe and ending in Asia, saw some of the world’s most iconic places and met local people.

Chris Woodward's arrival in Wigan, the Philippines.

There have been highs along the way – such as celebrating his 42nd birthday with new friends in Manila – as well as lows, including falling victim to a thief in Geneva, Switzerland.

And Chris had to pause his journey and return home in November following the death of his uncle, before resuming it in the New Year.

He completed the final leg of his journey in the Philippines on a scooter and posted a video on his Coal Pit to Coconut Facebook page showing his arrival in Wigan on day 180.

He said he was a “bit emotional” and thanked everyone who had supported him on the journey.

Chris then returned to Manila to begin the long journey home to Newtown.

He told the Wigan Observer: “Since being back, it's been a weird/sad feeling knowing the journey is over, but I'm also massively proud of myself for completing what I set out to do and raising awareness for Andy’s Man Club. We have raised £902 of the £2,500 I would like to raise.

“Every country I went through and every single person I met was a highlight and I could never pick one, as they were all an individual highlight in its own right. I've seen places that I’ll probably never see again and met people who will be friends for life.

"If I had to pick one, it would be meeting a German friend called Basti, who I met in Sri Lanka, and I travelled with him for 23 days through Sri Lanka and India until he had to go back to Germany. It was nice to travel with someone who I got along with so well.”

While Chris is back to home comforts for now, he will not be in Wigan for long as he wants to continue fund-raising for Andy’s Man Club.

He said: “The plan is to rest up for a few weeks and then walk Hadrian’s Wall. There are currently plans after this also, but nothing is set in concrete at the minute. But I won't stop till the £2,500 is raised.

“I'd also like to massively thank everyone who has donated to the fund-raiser, bought me a pie to support my travels, liked, commented, shared and viewed my journey on whatever social media platform they have watched. I couldn't have done it with you all.”

Donate to Chris’ fund-raising appeal for Andy’s Man Club at www.gofundme.com/f/backpacking-from-wigan-england-to-wigan-philippines.