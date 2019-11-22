Wigan ballet teacher is still dancing after 80 years

Ask anyone who has performed in the West End in the last half a century if they have heard of the Broomfield Academy of Ballet, and they will undoubtedly say yes.

That’s because the academy, based in Ashton and founded by Gwen Broomfield in 1968, boasts a reputation for being one of the most excellent dance schools in the country.

Gwen Broomfield performing on stage at the age of 21

Its students have been continuously singled out in auditions for the strength and quality of their work, their technical ability and their speed of learning.

But perhaps even more impressive than the prowess of the school’s dancers, is the story of how Gwen came to become one of the country’s leading teachers.

“It was one of those strange things. As with many of the arts, sometimes you are just born to do something,” said Gwen, who is now 83.

“I used to dance all the time, from the age of two, but my parents didn’t pick up on it because I would always dance in another room. I would dance to anything.

“Eventually, in high school, I went out with friends to watch a film called The Red Shoes, and the three of us started dancing then.

“I started early really, I was 13. But our teacher was wonderful, and by the time I was 16 I was a professional.”

After starting her training in Liverpool, Gwen moved to London to study at the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

“It was hard work but I was determined,” said Gwen.

After graduating, she went straight into show business, for the best part of a decade, becoming a principal dancer and ballet mistress in several shows, from pantomimes to huge musicals.

Gwen co-starred alongside John Hanson, who was one of the most famous West End stars of the 1950s and 60s.

Gwen said: “We toured the UK for 10 months.

“It was fantastic, we were in a different theatre every week.

“It was a really exciting time. I was in charge of eight dancers and all the movements in the show.”

She carried on performing for several more years before meeting her husband, who was in the armed forces, and the couple moved to Malaysia when he was posted there.

It wasn’t long before the locals heard about Gwen’s dancing prowess and eventually someone came knocking at her door asking for lessons.

Then another and another, until eventually, Gwen found herself in charge of four different dancing schools.

“I even had the minister of culture from Singapore asking for me to form a national ballet company, which I had to say no to because I was living in Malaysia, and of course they had split with Singapore! But it was an exciting time.”

When her husband was then posted back to the UK, the couple moved to Ashton.

Gwen had no intention of teaching again until, once again, she had a knock at her door from a neighbour, asking if she could teach her little girl.

“I ended up teaching in my living room at first,” said Gwen.

“People kept coming to me, and so in 1968 I started teaching in the centre of Ashton at St Oswald’s church. I had about 100 students.”

At one point, Gwen was even teaching ballet to an entire youth football team, after they had seen a news report that Manchester United players had been taking lessons to improve their game.

Eventually, the now well-established Broomfield Academy of Ballet moved to its current location on Heath Road, which was fully kitted out with bars and mirrors.

More than 50 years later, the academy is still going strong and has taught hundreds, if not thousands, of students over the years.

It consistently achieves excellent exam results, with an average pass rate of 98 per cent, Gwen said.

“I’ve taught drama, singing, everything.

“A lot of my students have gone straight into showbiz.

“Some went to be singers in bands in Spain and Italy.

“Some have starred in musicals.”

And the secret to the success? “Our ballet standard is very high. If you can get up to our standards, you can do anything.”

The academy trains young people in the Vaganova method, a ballet technique and training system originating from its eponymous school in Russia.

It is a classical form of ballet and one of the most prestigious and widely-respected.

And the young dancers are in good hands, under the guidance of principal Gwen and vice-principal Andrew Grimm, who trained at the Vaganova Institute in Budapest and the Royal Ballet School and English National Ballet.

To find out more about the academy, visit broomfieldacademyofballet.co.uk.