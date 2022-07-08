Stanleys, who released their latest single Why Would I last week, were due to perform for a 500 capacity crowd at Gorilla in Manchester Friday July 29.

The show was also sandwiched in the middle of a hectic weekend of appearances for the band at Kendal Calling and YNOT Festival.

However the venue was informed by National Rail, who own the venue, necessary structural maintenance is needed to take place at the end of the month – making them close for up to six weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new poster for Stanleys show

This unfortunate issue means that Stanleys are having to push back their gig by a week to Friday August 5.

It will now take place at an upgraded venue in the Manchester Club Academy.

A statement by Gorilla said: “We have recently been informed by Network Rail, the landlords for our building, that essential structural work that needs to be carried out for six weeks in-between July 18 and August 29.

"Unfortunately this requires a full strip out of the event space so we are unable to proceed with any events at this time.

"We are devastated that we have to bring you this news and close to customers since we have worked so hard re-opening since the pandemic.

"But in order to maintain the building and ensure Gorilla can keep hosting and bringing more incredible events in the future, then this work is unavoidable.”

Stanleys said: “We’re absolutely gutted to share the news that our sold-out headline show at Gorilla due to the venue’s enforced closure for six weeks over July and August.

"This is completely out of our hands and we are sorry to all those affected by this.

"The show will now take place the following week on August 5 at Manchester Club Academy.

"Due to the venue upgrade, we are delighted to say that more tickets have been released and are now available on Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.”