Wigan band The Lathums now due to be first act to perform at Co-op Live arena in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chart-toppers are due to perform at the £365m venue on Sunday as support for Keane, who are touring to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album Hopes and Fears.

The cancellation of several of other shows in recent days means it will be the official opening night for Co-op Live, which is set to be the biggest indoor arena in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fans in Wigan and across the country will now be nervously waiting to see if it goes ahead, after the issues faced by the venue.

The Lathums

The opening has already been postponed twice, with performances from Bolton comedian Peter Kay and American rock duo The Black Keys rescheduled.

Peter Kay was due to be the first performer, but his show was postponed with less than 48 hours’ notice following a test event.

The rescheduled dates at the end of April were rescheduled again, alongside dates for The Black Keys, because the venue had to undertake “extensive protocol of testing critical procedures to ensure all areas are ready for fans”.

The venue had reassured fans that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Olivia Rodrigo’s shows would be going ahead this week.

But last night it postponed its opening show for the third time, just over an hour before rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was due to perform,

amid reported problems with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Oak View Group chairman and chief executive Tim Leiweke said: “The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so.

“Today was a very unexpected situation but without a doubt the right decision. I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket holders and fans.”

Shows by singer Olivia Rodrigo, which had been due to take place on Friday and Saturday, have also been postponed.