Rising Wigan band Stanleys have announced their first release of 2025.

The indie outfit’s new single Out The Door, set for release on Friday April 18.

Sonically, the track is described as channelling the timeless energy of The Stone Roses, The Smiths, and other legendary indie pioneers, delivering an anthemic rush of shimmering guitars, driving rhythms, and infectious melodies.

Lyrically, Out The Door is said to be a bold declaration of breaking free from the shackles that hold people back in life, chasing dreams, and embracing the moments that give them purpose, and is a song made for those yearning to escape the mundane and take control of their own future — which is an empowering statement wrapped in Stanleys' signature northern charm.

Stanleys are releasing their first single of the year

The single marks the band’s first new material since their acclaimed EP The Gallery, which saw 500 vinyl copies sell out and was supported by a sold-out tour.

The four-piece will be hoping to build on a successful 2024 which saw them support Richard Ashcroft at one of his Robin Park shows in the summer while the band also performed their sold-out and biggest hometown headline gig to date at the end of November.

Stanleys guitarist Jake Dorsman said: “Out The Door is a culmination of timeless melodies, unchained youthfulness that dominates up and coming guitar music and the song embodies an unattainable desire to be heard.

"The song is one we’ve been playing around with in different forms for years and we felt like this was the absolute perfect moment to release it!

"Out The Door is tale of desperation, love and loss, and an insatiable desire for freedom with that classic Stanleys twist.”

With a growing reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the UK, Stanleys will be hitting the road again for a run of headline shows across the country this spring, bringing Out The Door to life in venues packed with their ever-growing fanbase.

Stanleys, composed of Tom Concannon (vocals), Jake Dorsman (guitars), Harry Ivory (bass) and Rob Hilton (drums and vocals) will travel to nine cities across the country including Liverpool, Leeds and London in April and May.

Tickets are available now and expected to go fast, following the success of their previous sold-out run.