Wigan bar offers festive cheer to the homeless and lonely on Christmas Day

A Wigan bar will bring some festive cheer to the homeless and lonely on Christmas Day.

The Wiend, off Market Place, will open its doors to serve free food and drinks to vulnerable people in the town.

Instead of spending Christmas Day with their family, the pub’s owner Michael Pagett and members of staff who have volunteered to work, will put on an event to ensure everyone can get in the festive spirit.

Mr Pagett, 30, said he was inspired to do something after seeing the town’s homeless while going about his business.

He said: “Homelessness is a big problem and it’s no different in Wigan.

“There are more homeless across the country than there has been which is sad to see.

“I also want to help those who are lonely as no one should have to spend Christmas by themselves or on the streets.”

It comes as official figures show the number of rough sleepers in Wigan Borough has almost halved in the last year.

There are currently eight people recorded as rough sleeping in the borough compared to 15 in 2018 and 30 in 2017.

Data also shows that an estimated 15 homeless people died in Wigan between 2013 and 2018

The bar will be putting on free sandwiches and a coffee for those who attend, while it will also be a chance for them to warm-up and have a chat with staff.

He added: “Myself and a couple of staff have volunteered to come in.

“We’ve been open around two years now and it’s the first time we’ve done something like this.”

The Wiend will be open between noon and 8pm on Christmas Day. For more information, visit its Facebook page.