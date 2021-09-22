The trust are looking for a business partner to help fund ground-breaking research

The Natalie Kate Moss Trust funds ground-breaking research into the treatment and prevention of brain haemorrhages and stroke, and is after someone to support it through an annual pledge of £30,000.

Prof Stuart Allan from the University of Manchester comments on how the death rate of the disease has not changed in over 30 years, compared to others which have dramatically improved.

He said: “There is currently no successful treatment for haemorrhagic stroke and this is a key area of research focus for the Manchester Stroke Group.

Natalie Kate Moss

“Our strengths in Neuroscience research and links with the UK’s largest clinical stroke centre make Manchester particularly well-placed to lead the search for better treatments.”

Brain Research UK statistics show that stroke occurs more than 100,000 times per year in the UK, with a life lost every 17 minutes.

It is the fourth single leading cause of death every year, being responsible for 35,000 deaths.

According to The Stroke Association, stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer and more men than prostate and testicular cancer combined on an annual basis.

The Natalie Kate Moss Trust was set up in 2012 following the sudden death of 26-year-old University of Manchester alumni, Natalie Moss, following a brain haemorrhage.

Earlier this year, the charity committed to raising £300,000 for the University of Manchester to fund further research.

This will fund the salary and running costs of a post PhD research fellow for three and a half years, within the stroke research team at the recently launched Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre.

Natalie’s sister, Fiona Moss, who is the co-founder and trustee of the trust, said: “Most of us have been affected, either directly or indirectly, by strokes. We want to work in partnership with a business that wants to help us to fund this world class research and make a real change in the treatment and prevention of stroke worldwide.

“We also want a business partner that will see this as an opportunity to boost the team spirit of their workforce by encouraging them all to support this fantastic cause.”

In return for the provided support, the charity will offer the business a number of benefits, including publicity and promotional opportunities.

They will also guarantee places in a number of race events and access to the University of Manchester for PR purposes and after-dinner speeches.

Click here to find out more about working with the Natalie Kate Moss Trust, or email [email protected]