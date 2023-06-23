Wigan based food manufacturer hosts charity day for local food banks
Employees at Kraft Heinz in Kitt Green will pack bags full of produce which will then be donated to food banks and the local community.
A number of local charities will be attending one of the largest food manufacturing facilities in Europe on Monday July 24 to support the staff and benefit from the bag packing events.
A DJ will also be present and it’s expected that 800 employees will be working on the day to ensure that the bags are packed and sent to good causes across the borough.
Heinz has taken part in a number of charity events over the years, including the release of a festive jumper and sending pallets of tinned goods to war-stricken Ukraine.
It was confirmed earlier this year that the factory is to get a new cookhouse, allowing them to continue to make its world famous baked beans.