Whether you’re looking for a last-minute appointment or opting for a fresh look in 2025, there are plenty of beauty experts in our midst.
We’ve rounded up some of the beauty salons rated 4.5 or above according to Google reviews.
In no particular order, these are 17 of the highest rated beauty salons in Wigan
1. Stonehouse Salon and Spa- Library Street, Wigan
Rated 4.9 out of five from 100 reviews Photo: submit
2. Darla-Bells- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Rated five out of five from 70 reviews Photo: Google
3. Expressions Of Beauty- Main Street, Billinge
Rated five out of five from 633 reviews Photo: Google
4. Kate Maya Nail & Beauty Artistry- Church Street, Orrell
Rated five out of five from 20 reviews Photo: submit
