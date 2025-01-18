Wigan beauty salons: 17 of the best places according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute appointment or opting for a fresh look in 2025, there are plenty of beauty experts in our midst.

We’ve rounded up some of the beauty salons rated 4.5 or above according to Google reviews.

In no particular order, these are 17 of the highest rated beauty salons in Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of five from 100 reviews

1. Stonehouse Salon and Spa- Library Street, Wigan

Rated 4.9 out of five from 100 reviews Photo: submit

Rated five out of five from 70 reviews

2. Darla-Bells- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Rated five out of five from 70 reviews Photo: Google

Rated five out of five from 633 reviews

3. Expressions Of Beauty- Main Street, Billinge

Rated five out of five from 633 reviews Photo: Google

Rated five out of five from 20 reviews

4. Kate Maya Nail & Beauty Artistry- Church Street, Orrell

Rated five out of five from 20 reviews Photo: submit

