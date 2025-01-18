Whether you’re looking for a last-minute appointment or opting for a fresh look in 2025, there are plenty of beauty experts in our midst.

We’ve rounded up some of the beauty salons rated 4.5 or above according to Google reviews.

In no particular order, these are 17 of the highest rated beauty salons in Wigan

Stonehouse Salon and Spa- Library Street, Wigan Rated 4.9 out of five from 100 reviews

Darla-Bells- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw Rated five out of five from 70 reviews

Expressions Of Beauty- Main Street, Billinge Rated five out of five from 633 reviews

Kate Maya Nail & Beauty Artistry- Church Street, Orrell Rated five out of five from 20 reviews