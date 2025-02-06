4 . DOWN THE HATCH...Frank and Jean Fielding (left), former landlord and lady of the Pear Tree pub on Frog Lane for 26 years officially opened the Tenth Wigan Beer Festival, being held at The Mill At The Pier, and got stuck in straight away to the various brews. Looking on, agast, is Jean's sister Lilly Swift.

Frank and Jean Fielding (left), former landlord and lady of the Pear Tree pub on Frog Lane officially opened the Tenth Wigan Beer Festival, being held at The Mill At The Pier, and got stuck in straight away to the various brews. Looking on, aghast, is Jean's sister Lilly Swift. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST