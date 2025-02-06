Latterly its base has been the Robin Park Sports Centre and the first pints will be drawn there for 2025 on February 27.
1. Wigan Beer Festival in years past
"2001 A Beer Oddity" -14th Wigan Beer Festival at The Mill at The Pier, Wigan Pier.
PULL THE OTHER ONE...Sisters Alison, left, and Tracey Webster keep the ale flowing. Picture by Nick Fairhurst.
Sarah Porter pulls a pint of her own ale surrounded by members of CAMRA at the Wigan Beer Festival.
4. DOWN THE HATCH...Frank and Jean Fielding (left), former landlord and lady of the Pear Tree pub on Frog Lane for 26 years officially opened the Tenth Wigan Beer Festival, being held at The Mill At The Pier, and got stuck in straight away to the various brews. Looking on, agast, is Jean's sister Lilly Swift.
Frank and Jean Fielding (left), former landlord and lady of the Pear Tree pub on Frog Lane officially opened the Tenth Wigan Beer Festival, being held at The Mill At The Pier, and got stuck in straight away to the various brews. Looking on, aghast, is Jean's sister Lilly Swift. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST