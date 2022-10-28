Wigan Beer Week is under way with the launch of the latest guide to the best pubs and ale

Wigan Beer Week was launched at watering holes across the area on Thursday October 27 at a time when the cost of living crisis and other factors are hitting the hospitality sector hard.

And there’s no excuse for not knowing where best to go for a pint because the launch coincided with the publication of the 2023 Good Pub Guide.

Wigan Beer Week coincides with the launch of the 50th national Good Beer Guide

The 50th anniversary edition, seen here with visitors to Wigan Central on Queen Street, contains a supportive foreward from the King no less, although he was still the Prince of Wales at the time of writing.

And like our monarch, CAMRA chair Sandy Motteram is keen to highlight the value of the pub an brewery industry.

He said: “Our pubs and brewers are a vital part of society, bringing people together as well as creating jobs. This week is an ideal time to celebrate them.”

The celebration runs through to Sunday November 6 and sees a raft of beery events including brewery open days, pub tap takeovers, meet-the-brewer events and brand new beer launches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Central is one of many watering holes taking part in Wigan Beer Week

Wigan Beer Week first took place in 2019 as a passion project from the late brewer-cum-international beer enthusiast Roy Pearson along with Wigan CAMRA.

Then local pub manager Ben Cusick took up the mantle post-pandemic to revive the event in 2021.

Events include an open day at Problem Child Brewing (Parbold), a beer festival at Wigan Central, tap takeover events at the Albion (Standish), Fifteens of Pemberton, The Raven, Real Crafty, Sherrington’s, Tap ‘n’ Barrel (Wigan) and the Twisted Vine (Ashton), exclusive new beer launches and collaboration festival at Real Crafty, a “Craft vs Cask” triple beer launch event from Beer Ink at Wigan Central and a guided beer tasting evening at the Twisted Vine alongside popular existing events like Thursday Club and Haigh Foodie Friday at Two Left Feet Tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also live music events all over town and, not one but TWO fancy dress nights at the Crooke Hall Inn!