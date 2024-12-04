Wigan bin collections: when your rubbish will be removed over Christmas and New Year

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Changes will be made to the days for household bin collections across Wigan over Christmas and New Year.

Many bins will be filled with piles of wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, empty drink bottles and food packaging as people across the borough enjoy the festivities.

So it’s important to know when to drag out your wheelie bins and make sure you do not miss the chance to get them emptied.

We have pulled together a list of exactly when bins across Wigan borough will be emptied, with dates depending on where you live.

For more information, visit Wigan Council’s website here.

Bin collections which usually take place on Tuesdays will be done on Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 31

Bin collections which usually take place on Wednesdays will move to Tuesday, December 24 and Thursday, January 2

Thursday bin collections will move to Friday, December 27 and Friday, January 3

Bin collections usually done on Fridays will be carried out on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, January 4

