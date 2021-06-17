Kym Marsh has urged men to get checked for prostate cancer after revealing her dad has been diagnosed with an advanced form of the condition.

During the BBC’s Morning Live, it was revealed the cancer has spread to other parts of her father Dave’s body after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

Wigan-born actress and television presenter Kym, 45, tearfully discussed the impact of the diagnosis on her family during Thursday’s episode of the programme.

Marsh said: “Dad’s so grateful that he’s been able to be put on a treatment. He’s not really been told where to go for emotional support.

“For him, I think it’s been a real struggle and for us to see dad cry and be as emotional as he is, it’s not like him to be like that and so for us to watch that, it’s really difficult for us as well and we are not sure how best we can support him.”

The former Corrie star said she was “in awe” of her father, who she said is “so brave” to speak publicly about his diagnosis.

“He just wants to get the message out there in the hope that somebody out there might see it and it might just help someone,” she said. “So proud of you, dad.”

Kym revealed last week that she is engaged to her partner Scott Ratcliff.

She told Morning Live that her father is “determined” to walk her down the aisle. “That’s spurring him on,” Marsh added.

After the clip aired on television, Kym thanked her Twitter followers “for all of your very kind messages of support today about my brave and wonderful daddy”.

She added: “He hopes by sharing his story he may just help save some lives.”

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly, whose own daytime show is on ITV at the same time as Kym’s sent Marsh a message on social media after she revealed her father’s diagnosis.

She tweeted: “Thoughts with @msm4rsh and her lovely dad Dave.”

Kelly added: “Kym has made a plea from the heart for men to ENSURE they seek help. I hope it helps them both to know they will have saved lives.”