Wigan-born Hilda celebrates 100th birthday

A remarkable Wigan-born woman has received her telegram from the Queen as she celebrated her centenary.

Hilda Lane (nee Neville) marked her 100th birthday on June 25.

Hilda Lane

She lived her early years at The Halfway House in Pemberton, where her mother Lily Green was the landlady.

Her husband Roy Lane was for a short time secretary at Wigan Boys’ Grammar School.

After the war she was emergency-trained as a teacher and in 1949 was appointed mathematics teacher at Chatham House Boys Grammar School in Ramsgate, Kent.

So the family, including two daughters, moved to live in nearby Broadstairs. Hilda lived there until a few years ago, when she moved into an RAF care home in Sussex, near to her elder daughter.

Two sons were born in Broadstairs, the elder of whom sadly died a few years ago.

Roy also died in 2003 but Hilda continued to live independently until about the age of 96 and to this day is in good health, so congratulations to an ex-Wiganer!