John Collier moved from Wigan in 1950 when he was called up for National Service at the age of 18, but is still a regular visitor to the town he calls home.

He has been an active councillor in Carlisle for the past 43 years, and at the age of 91 still serves on a number of panels and committees. He was also the city's last Mayor of the 20th century, serving from 1999 to 2000.

John was born in Whiteside Avenue, Springfield, in Wigan and was christened at St Andrews church, which he still visits on a regular basis and where family members are buried in the churchyard.

John Collier pictured by the font where he was christened in St Andrew's church, Wigan

John, who is now a widower, said: "I was working in Wallgate at Briggs garage and was 18 when I was called up to do my National Service in 1950, which was when I left Wigan.

"I remember standing in the backyard at home, with all the pit whistles sounding, and wondering where I was going to be sent. It could have been anywhere, even abroad like West Germany, but I ended up going to Carlisle. At the time I didn't even know where it was, though I thought it might be in Scotland.

"It was in Carlisle where I met my wife. I was first elected to the council in 1979 and was the city's last Mayor of the 20th century. It's not bad for a pie eater from Wigan!

John Collier is admitted as a Freeman of the City and presented with a special scroll by Mayor of Carlisle Mike Mitchelson

"My dad was a miner and remembered the General Strike of 1926. The Wigan miners were the first to go back to work and so they had to eat humble pie, and that's where the phrase comes from.

"Wigan's still my home and I've got a lot of affection for the place."

Sadly John's epic stint as a local councillor will come to an end on March 31, when Carlisle City Council disappears under a re-organisation of local government.