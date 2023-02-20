Wigan-born John is made Freeman of the City of Carlisle after 43 years of service
A Wigan-born man has joined King Charles III in being made a Freeman of the City of Carlisle.
John Collier moved from Wigan in 1950 when he was called up for National Service at the age of 18, but is still a regular visitor to the town he calls home.
He has been an active councillor in Carlisle for the past 43 years, and at the age of 91 still serves on a number of panels and committees. He was also the city's last Mayor of the 20th century, serving from 1999 to 2000.
John was born in Whiteside Avenue, Springfield, in Wigan and was christened at St Andrews church, which he still visits on a regular basis and where family members are buried in the churchyard.
John, who is now a widower, said: "I was working in Wallgate at Briggs garage and was 18 when I was called up to do my National Service in 1950, which was when I left Wigan.
"I remember standing in the backyard at home, with all the pit whistles sounding, and wondering where I was going to be sent. It could have been anywhere, even abroad like West Germany, but I ended up going to Carlisle. At the time I didn't even know where it was, though I thought it might be in Scotland.
"It was in Carlisle where I met my wife. I was first elected to the council in 1979 and was the city's last Mayor of the 20th century. It's not bad for a pie eater from Wigan!
"My dad was a miner and remembered the General Strike of 1926. The Wigan miners were the first to go back to work and so they had to eat humble pie, and that's where the phrase comes from.
"Wigan's still my home and I've got a lot of affection for the place."
Sadly John's epic stint as a local councillor will come to an end on March 31, when Carlisle City Council disappears under a re-organisation of local government.
People are made Honorary Freewomen and Freemen if they are persons of distinction or who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services to the place or area. King Charles received the honour when he was HRH The Prince of Wales in 1986.