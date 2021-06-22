Wigan-born mystery writer releases brand new novel

Peter Boon with his new book

A Wigan-born mystery writer has just released his brand new novel.

Death in the Closet is the third in the Edward Crisp Mystery series by Peter Boon, featuring a shy murder enthusiast who becomes an amateur detective.

The books are set in a fictional seaside village in East Sussex, but Edward is originally from Wigan, like Peter himself, who is from Bryn, while his parents Susan and Granville still live there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His latest mystery is about a fictional footballer who is about to come out and be the first openly gay Premier League player ever, but he is murdered just as he is about to do this.

The theme is very personal to Peter, as he only came out himself aged 25, the same age as the football character.

This novel has also deliberately been released in Pride month to bring awareness to the issue.

Peter, who counts himself as an Agatha Christie superfan and takes influence from her famous detective series, said: “My new mystery is about a (fictional) footballer who is about to come out and be the first openly gay Premier League player ever, but he is murdered just as he is about to do this.

“Why did someone want this secret to stay in the closet?

“This theme is very personal to me as I only came out myself aged 25, the same age as the footballer character.

“I deliberately released this novel in Pride month to bring awareness to this issue; there are still no openly gay players in English Premier League football.”

Born in Billinge, Peter went to St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School and St John Rigby College, and graduated in English Literature from Bolton University. And Peter, who is an English teacher by day already has two novels to his name.

His debut, Who Killed Miss Finch, was only last released last year, and it features a socially awkward school librarian whose main interest is reading whodunnits.

When the hated headteacher of his school is found dead, he suddenly finds himself with a real life murder mystery to solve – with his friends and colleagues as suspects, but he must overcome his anxieties to solve the case. After this, Peter released The Snow Day Murders, set in the beautiful seaside village of Chalk Gap, nestled between the majestic snow-covered cliffs of the South Downs.

The story sees an unprecedented snowfall cuts the tiny village off from everywhere else, before the first body is found. With no one able to get in or out of Chalk Gap, the murderer must still be in the village, and it is up to school librarian Edward Crisp to step up once again to solve the mystery.

Peter added: “Death in the Closet is my third Edward Crisp Mystery novel and they’re all available on Amazon.

“They’re murder mysteries aimed at both adults and young adults, and the previous two were both Amazon best-sellers, reaching in the YA Mystery & Thriller charts.”

‘Death in the Closet’ is available to buy now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1838168931/ref=nodl_