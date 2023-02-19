Worthington Lake Care Home is based in Standish and part of the Millennium Care group, an award-winning care provider with five homes across Greater Manchester and Lancashire. Residents benefit from high standards of care, 24/7 support, and award-winning facilities, all in peaceful, picturesque surroundings.

The home received the award from Logistica, an accredited training solutions provider.

All the staff completed a Learning Difficulties Level 3 course while also completing a secondary training course covering issues such as dementia care, falls, safeguarding training and nutrition.

Oneil Bashir, an assessor from Logistica (left) and Kim Jones, home manager at Worthington Lake Care Home (right)

The assessor from Logistica, Oneil Bashir, praised the way management dealt with staff to complete the training on time and was impressed with the support and involvement demonstrated to help staff get through the course.

Home manager Kim Jones said: “As a team, we like to be more proactive and ensure our staff are well trained in all areas, including new courses."

Mr Bashir added: “I’ve been assessing for many years, and I’ve been treated very well at Worthington Lake. I felt like an employee, I was free to come and go without any hassle; the home was amazingly accommodating. Kim was very supportive, the whole team were great, always professional.

“The management is brilliant, staff adhere to rules and, impressively, all of the learners who are still employed passed which is an amazing achievement.”