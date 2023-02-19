Wigan borough care home scoops employer of the year award
A Wigan borough care home received the accolade of Employer of the Year following a demanding staff training course.
Worthington Lake Care Home is based in Standish and part of the Millennium Care group, an award-winning care provider with five homes across Greater Manchester and Lancashire. Residents benefit from high standards of care, 24/7 support, and award-winning facilities, all in peaceful, picturesque surroundings.
The home received the award from Logistica, an accredited training solutions provider.
All the staff completed a Learning Difficulties Level 3 course while also completing a secondary training course covering issues such as dementia care, falls, safeguarding training and nutrition.
The assessor from Logistica, Oneil Bashir, praised the way management dealt with staff to complete the training on time and was impressed with the support and involvement demonstrated to help staff get through the course.
Home manager Kim Jones said: “As a team, we like to be more proactive and ensure our staff are well trained in all areas, including new courses."