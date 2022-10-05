Nicola Dagnall married fiancée Steve White at St. Michael’s Church, Great Lever.

And at the signing of the register the choir performed Turn! Turn! Turn! as sung by The Byrds; For the Beauty of the Earth by John Rutter and What a Wonderful Worl’ as recorded by Louis Armstrong.

Piano teacher Nicola has been the The Three Towns accompanist for 14 years and is the organist for St Simon and St Jude’s Church in Great Lever and Cornerstone Church in Westhoughton. She also plays for weddings and functions. Steve is a biomedical scientist at Wythenshawe Hospital.

Three Towns Society members with the bride and groom

Nicola received a commendation award last year for her dedication and hard work for The Three Towns, moreso during the time of the Covid pandemic, when she led weekly virtual rehearsals and hosted virtual coffee mornings.

Society chair Ann Batchelor said: “Thank you so much Nicola for all you do for the society, we really appreciate your talent, skill and dedication you really are a star and we wish you both a very happy future together.”Nicola said: “It’s a privilege being able to play the piano for the society. Music isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle and The Three Towns are a big family. You may turn up to rehearsal with a frown, but you go home with a smile.”

The Three Towns are now in rehearsal for their autumn concerts on November 18 and 19 at St. Joseph’s Hall, Leigh. Tickets are 01942 605369 and online at www.thethreetowns.net

