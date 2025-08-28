A former headteacher scooped a massive £50,000 in a TV quiz show – with the episode broadcast just weeks after he died.

Tim McCarthy died in July at the age of 64, following a long illness, leaving his wife Rachel and three children.

His friends and family came together on Wednesday at The Colliers pub in Tyldesley to watch him take part in ITV show The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Tim, who lived in Mosley Common, joined teammates Shirin, Lorcan and Julie to take on chaser Jenny Ryan.

He was the final contestant and by that time only Lorcan remained on the team, having won £5,000.

Tim said he spent 42 years as a physics and maths teacher and was the headteacher at five schools, before becoming an educational leadership consultant, which involved coaching new headteachers and speaking at conferences.

“I’ve been blessed in my career. I’m just trying to give a bit back now I’ve retired,” he said.

He shared his life-long love of Manchester United and said he also enjoyed horse racing.

Tim, who was a science teacher at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley for a number of years, said: “I genuinely don’t want any money, I’m here to have fun.

"My family want to get a new roof for the conservatory. We’ve got this lovely conservatory but it’s glass roofed so they want to get a proper roof put in. It’s too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer.”

Tim answered only one question correctly in the cash-builder round, winning £1,000.

In the next round, the chaser made him a lower offer of £100 and a higher offer of £95,000 – and Tim decided to put his general knowledge to the test by going for the latter.

He had a good start as Jenny got two questions wrong, and despite Tim later giving an incorrect answer, he romped to victory over the chaser.

Tim and Lorcan teamed up in the final round as they bid to secure their £100,000 pot.

And they managed to win the money by beating the chaser, who was pipped by the clock as she gave her final answer.

Tim said he would give his share of the money to his family for the conservatory roof, but hoped to keep £50 “for a slap-up meal”.

It is not the first time that taking a gamble paid off for Tim.

He paid for his honeymoon in Venice in 1994 by placing a bet on a horse running at the Cheltenham Festival.

And in 2000, while he was deputy headteacher of Avondale High School in Stockport, he hit the headlines after betting £100 at odds of 10-1 that the pupils' GCSE results would be better than they were the year before.

Bookmaker William Hill offered him the odds on 30 per cent of his pupils achieving five passes at grades A* to C, something which only 20 per cent of pupils had achieved for the previous four years.

He won £1,000 and put £100 aside for staff and pupil celebration drinks, with the rest of the money put into school projects.